PDP Expels Ugochinyere Over Insubordination

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the expulsion of the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State and spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The opposition party made this known in a press statement issued on Friday by the Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the PDP, Lancelot Obiak.

Announcing the development, the Party said Ugochinyere was expelled with immediate effect over gross indiscipline, insubordination, and anti-party activities.

According to the statement he was expelled by the executive of the PDP in Ideato LGA in a letter dated December 5, 2024, and signed by the LGA Chairman, ThankGod Okeke, and the Secretary, Onyebuchi Umeh, respectively.

The statement added that he was found guilty of consistently making derogatory and provocative public statements against the party and some of its national leaders, an action that brought the party to public ridicule.

The statement read, “The expulsion was conveyed in a letter by the Ideato LGA chapter of the party dated December 5, 2024, and signed by the LGA Chairman, Hon. ThankGod Okeke and the Secretary, Onyebuchi Umeh which they addressed to the State Chairman.

“The expulsion followed the report of the party’s disciplinary committee, dated November 27, 2024, which investigated misconduct charges against Ugochinyere in line with Section 57 (1-4) of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended.

