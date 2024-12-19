PDP Expels Suspended Nat’l Vice Chairman, Odefa

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has officially expelled its suspended National Vice Chairman (Southeast), Chief Ali Odefa, from the party.

Announcing his suspension at a press conference on Wednesday evening by Onyeka Ovuta, the Acting Chairman of PDP Oguduokwor Ward said the decision follows Odefa’s suspension on September 11, 2024, by the ward executives over allegations of anti-party activities.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki affirmed the suspension on November 29, 2024, solidifying the grounds for his expulsion.

Flanked by other ward executives, Ovuta explained that Odefa’s expulsion aligns with the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee, which substantiated the allegations of anti-party conduct.

Ovuta stated, “The expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa follows the report, findings, and recommendations of the Ward Disciplinary Committee of the party, which is in line with the provisions of the PDP constitution.”

The party’s statement, released during the conference, further outlined the steps leading to Odefa’s expulsion:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, hereby announces the expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa, the suspended National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Southeast Zone, from the party with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the judgment of the Federal High Court Abakaliki in suit number FHC/AI/CS/182/2024, which affirmed the suspension of Chief Ali Odefa, the Disciplinary Committee of PDP Oguduokwor Ward, after their sittings, unanimously recommended his expulsion.

“The Executive Committee of PDP Oguduokwor Ward, on 11th December 2024, approved the expulsion, in compliance with Section 58(1) and Section 59(1) of the PDP constitution.

“Henceforth, Chief Ali Odefa ceases to be a member of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Odefa’s expulsion marks a significant disciplinary action by the PDP, showcasing its commitment to upholding party principles and maintaining internal discipline.

