PDP Expels Nwosu, Ex-Public Complaints Commission Boss

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Otolo Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has expelled Prince Samben Nwosu, a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC); and front-line senatorial aspirant for the forthcoming Anambra South senatorial by-election under the platform of the party.

Nwosu, who was expelled over allegations of fraud and anti-party activities, was subsequently directed to return every property of the party in his possession to the chairman or secretary of the party in the ward without delay.

The letter with the caption: “Letter Of Expulsion From Our Great Party, PDP,” dated January 17, 2025; signed by the PDP chairman and secretary in the ward, was made available to newsmen in Nnewi.

Part of the letter reads, “You were served a suspension letter by our great party, and you were invited to appear before the disciplinary committee set up by the party to hear the gracious allegations against you in line with our party’s constitution. You were to appear before the said committee on 13th January 2025, as indicated in the letter dated 30th December 2024.

“Unfortunately and unimaginably, you opted to write a letter of resignation dated 6th January 2025, purporting to have resigned your membership of the party. It is not surprising that you choose that path, knowing that your membership in our great party has been an avenue you use to enrich yourself at the expense of the party and its members.

“It is a general knowledge that your policy at the party has been what you can extract from the party and its members to your personal benefit. Your stock in trade has been to promote disaffection among the members to the detriment of the party.

“In any case, the party, at this stage, has no other option than to do the needful, since you have refused, neglected and or failed to defend yourself against previous allegations of fraud, anti-party activities, and behaviours endangering unity in the party. These can no longer be tolerated.

“In line with the provision of Section (1) (g) of the Constitution of our great party, you are hereby, expelled from the party with immediate effect.”

