PDP Ex-Speakers Back Legal Action Against Defectors

Share

The Forum of Former Speakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the party’s decision to initiate legal proceedings against elected officials who defected from the PDP while still holding its mandate.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency general meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, the forum accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of systematically attempting to weaken Nigeria’s multiparty democracy by luring opposition figures through intimidation and political pressure.

Chairman of the Forum and former Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Inuwa Garba, who read the communiqué, warned that the APC’s actions risk imposing a one-party system and undermining democratic values.

He noted that the forum welcomed the PDP’s move to sue defectors such as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and others, stressing that political mandates must be respected and protected.

Garba, who currently represents Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said it is the duty of all stakeholders to resist attempts by the APC-led government to stifle the independence of other political parties and erode democratic norms.. He lamented the growing disregard for the Nigerian Constitution, stating that the difference between democracy and dictatorship lies in adherence to constitutional rule.

The forum also condemned the deteriorating security situation across the country, particularly the recent killings in Benue, Plateau, and Borno States, and extended condolences to affected families.

It further urged the PDP to proceed with its planned national convention as scheduled and called for a national retreat involving major stakeholders to strategize on the party’s future.

In addition, the forum encouraged opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly to remain united and proactive in their role as a check on government excesses.

It expressed deep concern over the worsening economic hardship under the APC-led administration and called on the federal government to urgently review its economic policies to improve the living standards of Nigerians.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to defending democratic principles and urged all political actors to prioritize national interest and constitutional order.

Share