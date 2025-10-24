PDP Elders Urge Tinubu To Rein In Matawalle Over Defection Tactics

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Elders Unity Forum has condemned the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, for allegedly using his wealth to coerce PDP members to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The Forum’s National Secretary, Dr Abbas Sadauki, made this known after a meeting with party elders in Gusau.

Dr Sadauki accused Matawalle of being desperate to destroy the PDP in Zamfara and other Northwest states due to his party’s 2027 political ambitions.

He alleged that Matawalle’s actions have created a vacuum within the party leadership and could undermine democratic progress.

The Forum urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Matawalle to order, warning that dismantling opposition groups could harm Nigeria’s democracy.

According to reports, over 24,000 PDP members, including former executive members and elders, have defected to the APC in Zamfara State.