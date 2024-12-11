PDP, DSS Synergies On Securing Nasarawa

""" """

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has advocated strong synergy with the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure the state for smooth politicking.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Adamu Ninga, sorted the synergy of the service when he led Executive members of the party on a visit to the state Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Usman Ibrahim Biu, on Wednesday in Lafia, the state capital.

Ninga advocated building stronger synergy with the service to enhance smooth politicking and other social activities in the state.

Responding, the Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), in Nasarawa state, Usman Ibrahim Biu, welcoming the synergy sought by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said synergies between the service and the party leaders would promote a peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

According to him, the two parties would work jointly to ensure there is no breach of peace in the state.

The DSS boss in the state charged the PDP leaders to further sensitize its members against any act of thuggery, or violence and avoid politics of bitterness.

“we will always advise where is necessary and do the needful at the same time”.

He urged Nasarawa people to assist the service with vital information on the activities of criminals especially in the areas of illegal mining, weapons stockpiling, circulation of fake currency and kidnapping amongst others.

Ibrahim Biu assured his visitors of adequate cooperation in sharing useful advice, and synergy where necessary”

The director said that illegality has no opposition as it affects both the perpetrators, the politicians and their supporters, warning that the law will be applied proportionately where necessary.

A statement signed by the press secretary to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Jonathan Ipaa, states that the party’s deputy chairman, Hon Zacharia Daniel, State Secretary, Engr Dr Kefas Kaura, JP, the Woman Leader, Hon Mrs Hanatu John, state Financial Secretary, Hon Jacob Ali(Agwagwa) the Auditor, Hon Awaisu Abdullahi, Zonal Chairman South, Alh Isa Wakwa, PDP Press Secretary, Hon Jonathan Ipaa, JP and the Administrative Secretary, Hon Salisu Danlami respectively were among notable party leaders accompanied on the visit.

