PDP Disowns Spokesperson Over INEC Comment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and said his comment on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not authorised by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Ologunagba had at an interactive session with journalists on Sunday, accused INEC of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the June 30 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP.

But acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, in a statement yesterday, said the comments was made prematurely and without due consultation. Damagum disclosed that the party has already scheduled a meeting with INEC on Tuesday, June 24 to address the concerns raised by the commission in the letter sent to the party.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to establish internal processes or the leadership of the party,” he regretted.\

The acting National Chairman stated that the views expressed by Ologunagba at that press interactions were entirely his personal opinions and did not represent the official position of the PDP.

