PDP Disowns Defectors To APC In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Wednesday disowned some members of the party, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the party in Idanre, Hon. Adekunle Akinlalu, said none of the eight people who claimed to have dumped the PDP are active members of the party and were on suspension for anti-party activities after the 2023 general election.

Some chieftains of the PDP who defected to APC included Chief Banji Kuroloja, former Personal Secretary to the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile, Prof. John Jejela, chairman, of PDP Elders’ Forum, Idanre Local Government, Idowu Akinseye, former Special Adviser to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, Brigadier Omogbemi, Hon. Oludele former secretary Idanre LG, Mrs. Jejelola and many others.

Prof. Jejela who spoke on behalf of the defectors said they have collapsed the entire structure of PDP in Idanre Local Government Area for APC.

But the PDP Chairman said it was not only a lie from the pit of hell but a deliberate falsehood that 63 people dumped the PDP and that the party’s structures have collapsed into the APC.

Akinlalu, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the participants, Hon Adeyemi Fasoranti said the news flying in the air by the APC that 63 PDP leaders defected to their party ‘is a lie from the pit of hell’

According to him, APC was known for propaganda and a house built on lies cannot stand the test of time as it will eventually collapse.

His words “It was only eight members who were already on suspension due to their anti-party activities in the last general election that defected to the APC.

“I want to assure the public that those that have defected will still come back begging to join the PDP as hell cannot be compared to heaven. It is also on record that the defectors find joy in moving from one party to the other because of fear of tomorrow.

“It is on record and crystal to everybody in the country that Idanre local government remains the home of the PDP in Ondo State. Recall that the PDP convincingly won all their previous elections in the local government.

“It is also pertinent to know that the last Members House of Assembly election was a stolen mandate by the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is poised to reclaim her mandate through the rule of law.

“We believe in the masses vote for us and we hope to claim back our stolen mandate through the judiciary. PDP is a big family and we will always remain the same irrespective of any distraction, by the grace of God, the presidential tribunal case is also in high gear. Our hopes are high that the party will reclaim all its mandates.

“The hardship in the country at present is tripled by this APC-led government and Nigerians are tired of their system of governance as their policies are always against the existence of the poor masses.”