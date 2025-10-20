PDP Dismisses Anyanwu’s Forgery Claim

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed allegations of signature forgery raised by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, spoke on Monday, October 20, in a press conference on behalf of the NWC in Abuja.

He revealed that Anyanwu personally signed several official letters, including the one notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the party’s convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Ologunagba, the letters were signed just hours before the 102nd National Executive Committee meeting held on August 25.

READ ALSO

He added that the signing took place in the presence of key party figures such as Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others.

Ologunagba further noted that during the NEC meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, confirmed that all relevant letters, including the one to INEC, had been duly signed.