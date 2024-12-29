PDP Demands Probe, Compensation Of Victims Of Sokoto Airstrike

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the accidental airstrike by the military in pursuit of terrorists in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State that led to killing and injury to many civilians.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said this is to further guarantee the protection and safety of civilians in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The party recalled that similar incidents claimed the lives of civilians in Kaduna State in December 2023 and September 2024 respectively, and urged for steps to avoid such calamity in the future.

It called on the Federal Government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as ensure adequate medical attention for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“While calling for more professionalism, the PDP urges the military not to relent in its patriotic efforts in the fight against terrorism in our country,” the statement added.

