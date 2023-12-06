PDP Demands Probe, Compensation Of Victims Of Kaduna Bombing

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an investigation into the accidental bombing of Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the military where over 120 people were killed and several others wounded.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, described the mishap as heartrending and agonising “given that the victims were harmless Nigerians who were observing their religious rites.

“The fact that the area was bombed twice raises serious concern and questions which border on intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system.”

The party said an independent system-wide inquiry would unravel the circumstances behind the sad and unfortunate episode.

PDP also called on the Federal Government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as provide urgent medical attention to the wounded.

“Our Party also demands that the Federal Government declare a day of national mourning in memory of the dead,” the party added.

It called for more professionalism in the battle against terrorism and urged Nigerians and the military not to relent in the fight to end terrorism in the country.