PDP Demands Probe As Stampede Claims 10 In Wamakko Home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a probe into the alleged stampede which resulted in the death of 10 people including an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Sokoto State home of former Governor Aliyu Wamakko on Thursday. Over 30 others reportedly sustained injuries during the distribution of Sallah gifts in the place.

In a statement on Saturday by spokesman Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the PDP lamented the incident. The opposition party said: “We wish to call on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to forestall the ugly incident in the future.

“This is not the first time it has happened at the same place, due to poor arrangements, without regard to the safety of human lives.” It demanded compensation for the families of those who allegedly lost their lives and others injured in the incident. The PDP added: “Our party believes that the people deserve genuine dividends of democracy that will take them out of poverty, rather than the occasional spray of cash on the street and dehumanizing exercise of sharing out cheap items, at the cost of their safety.”

A source close to the NSCDC confirmed the incident, claiming that Fatima Labaran and nine others died as a result of the stampede. According to preliminary investigations by the NSCDC, Labaran died after she saved the life of a teenage boy who was involved in the incident. It was learnt that youths from different parts of the state assembled at Wamakko home in the Gawon Nama area of the state capital received textiles materials and cash assistance as done annually by the ex-governor. Spokesman for the police ASP Ahmad Rufai confirmed the stampede but could not confirm the number of casualties.