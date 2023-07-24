PDP Demands Investigation Into Attack On Atiku In Adamawa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is calling for an investigation into the reported terrorist attack on its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Yola, Adamawa State.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the attack was not unconnected with Atiku’s bid to recover his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“Our party believes that the sponsors of this evil plot intend to silence our presidential candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians, and cause chaos, confusion, and anarchy in the polity,” the party said.

It wondered whether the foiled attack on Atiku and sensitive locations in Yola, was connected to the recent by threats by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause chaos and anarchy in the country, “if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a candidate in a presidential election can be declared winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home state of our presidential candidate to justify the imposition of a state of emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a state of emergency throughout the country?”

PDP called on the Inspector General of Police to take the lead provided by the confession of the alleged assailants to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security, unity, and wellbeing of our nation.

It also stated that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors are brought to book.

“This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack,” the party said.

PDP equally called on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku and members of his family at this critical time in the nation’s democratic process, and commended “the collaborative effort of the vigilant people of Yola, Adamawa State and security agencies in foiling the attack.”