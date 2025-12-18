PDP Demands Independent Probe Into Alleged Disparity In Tax Law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent investigation into alleged insertions and substitutions in the gazetted copy of the Tax Act passed by the National Assembly.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ini Emembong, the PDP warned the leadership of the House of Representatives against sweeping the allegations under the carpet.

The party described the alleged insertion of unenacted provisions into a duly passed law as a criminal act capable of eroding public confidence in the legislature.

“This criminal act of inserting unenacted sections into laws can erode public trust in the enactments of parliament. Nigerians need assurance that the laws they obey are valid laws enacted by their elected representatives, not laws with strange insertions unknown to lawmakers,” the statement read.

The PDP, however, commended a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, for drawing public attention to what it described as discrepancies between the version of the Tax Act passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted copy.

The party further demanded that the commencement date of the Tax Act, earlier scheduled for January 1, 2026, be shifted by at least six months to allow adequate time for a thorough investigation of the anomaly, proper publication and circulation of the authentic enacted version, as well as comprehensive public enlightenment on the new law.

Beyond the tax controversy, the PDP lamented what it described as Nigeria’s declining global standing under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The opposition party expressed concern over the recent detention of Nigerian Air Force aircraft and personnel in Burkina Faso, noting that their release only came after a high-level delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, intervened.

The PDP also cited the recent implementation of stricter visa restrictions on Nigerians by the United States of America, affecting both immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories.

According to the party, the restrictions were linked to worsening insecurity across the country and the government’s inability to effectively address the situation, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“This is the lowest point Nigeria has reached due to poor leadership. Even during military rule, such harsh treatment was not meted out to Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement added.

The PDP accused the current administration of prioritising politics over governance, arguing that rather than addressing core security challenges, the government has resorted to what it termed simplistic and politicised responses to national security issues.

It referenced the recent controversy surrounding the alleged promotion of the President’s Aide-de-Camp and other presidential security aides, describing it as a distraction from more pressing security concerns.

The party further claimed that Nigeria’s military capacity has continued to decline, citing the 2024 Global Firepower Index, which reportedly ranked Nigeria 39th globally, down from 36th in 2023.

The PDP also criticised President Bola Tinubu’s absence at the 68th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government meeting held in Abuja, where discussions focused on insecurity and political instability in the sub-region.

While acknowledging the president’s right to be represented if indisposed, the party argued that his subsequent appearance at a political event the following day created a perception that regional stability was accorded less importance.

According to the PDP, such actions undermine Nigeria’s foreign policy posture and may have contributed to the diminishing respect the country now faces in the international community.