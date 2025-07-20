PDP Demands Arrest Over Attack On Anambra Guber Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately arrest those responsible for the attack on its candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Jude Ezenwafor.

Ezenwafor was reportedly ambushed by unknown gunmen in Abuja on Friday while returning from an appointment. According to the PDP, the assailants opened fire on him in what the party described as an assassination attempt.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP alleged that the attack was orchestrated by “certain interests who, being uncomfortable with the growing popularity of our candidate ahead of the election, are desperate to prevent him from participating in the poll.”

The party further claimed it had uncovered other plots by anti-democratic forces in Anambra to launch a smear campaign against Ezenwafor, following the failure of the alleged assassination attempt.

Describing the incident as another tragic reminder of Nigeria’s deteriorating security under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, the PDP urged the IGP to beef up security around its candidate.

“The attackers failed in their evil plot because our candidate is divinely destined. He enjoys massive support and will surely emerge victorious in the election,” the statement read.

The party also urged Ezenwafor not to be discouraged by the incident, assuring him that Anambra remains a stronghold of the PDP.

“No amount of attack, smear campaign, or propaganda will shake the resolve of our party, our candidate, and the people of Anambra to elect a transparent, humane, people-oriented, and result-driven government on the platform of the PDP,” it added.