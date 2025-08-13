PDP Demands Absolute Loyalty From Wike, Ortom, Fayose, Others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding absolute loyalty from members of the party, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday also advised anybody who wants to leave the party to have a rethink as they may be going on voyage of no discovery.

PDP had five days ago, threatened to sanction Wike and other members of the party who endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, and said it is a violation of the provision of its Constitution, 2017 (as amended), and constitute a serious threat to the party’s stability and sustenance.

But Ologunagba stated that membership of any political party is voluntary, adding, “There is an easy entry and easy exit. What we will not take is disloyalty to this party.”

He warned that if at any point the party finds any of its members is not loyal to the constitution, “we will kick him out, adding, “being loud is not a substitute for being well informed.”

He told the FCT Minister that the party will not accept any condition from anybody regarding the constitution of its

South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee.

Ologunagba explained that the tenure of the South-South Zonal Committee expired in March this year, adding that PDP, consistent with the practices, it decided to set up a caretaker committee in line with the provisions of the constitution of the party, which is headed by Elder Emmanuel Ogidi.

“That committee has since started work. They’ve been working seamlessly. So there can only be one way to have that process. That process has been followed,” he stated.

The party spokesperson advised those who left the PDP to come back, stating that the party is stable, strong and working towards its successful convention in Ibadan, Oyo State on November 15 and 16.

“This is the right time to come back and we are willing to accept them back. But what the party will not take is disloyalty. It’s going to be total. And we demand it. We’re going to enforce it. We’ll use our constitution.

“We’ll not be brash. We’ll be right-thinking. We’ll be accommodating but we’ll be fair. That’s what we’ll do,” he added.

Ologunagba who could not confirm or deny whether PDP is discussing with former President Goodluck Jonathan and candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, said the party has “great prospect of presidential candidates.”

He disclosed that Ibadan, Oyo State capital is ready to host the November 15 and 16 PDP National Convention.

According to him, the party National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to hold on August 25, will receive reports from the Convention Planning and the Zoning committees, towards successful hosting of the event.