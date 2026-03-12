PDP Defection: ‘The Mighty Ship Is Sinking’, Says Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, reacted to the gale of defections and internal crises that have hit the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing the once dominant political party as a shadow of its former self.

Sani, who spoke in a post on his official X handle, suggested that political scientists would need to conduct what he termed an “Autopsy” on the PDP to determine the causes of its decline.

According to the lawmaker, the PDP, which once prided itself as “The biggest party in Africa”, has witnessed a dramatic fall from its previous stature.

He added that there are significant lessons to be learned from the party’s current predicament and what he described as its “fatal decline”.

“The once powerful PDP, acclaimed to be ‘the biggest party’ in Africa that produced three presidents and thrust powerful people into positions of authority, is now deserted.

“The mighty ship is sinking, and most of the passengers have jumped out,” he stated, questioning whether the party’s troubles were caused by internal miscalculations, external attacks, or other political factors.

“Was the PDP ship hit by a missile, or was it overloaded, or was it the miscalculations of the captains, or the stormy weather?” he queried.