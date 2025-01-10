PDP Decries Alleged Dictatorship By APC Govt In Edo

Share

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the brewing dictatorship in the state alleging that people who were never elected as councillors on Friday claimed to have impeached the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Dr Tom Obaseki and described the scenario as a precursor to dictatorship in the state.

Addressing journalists at the state secretariat of the party, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi called on traditional rulers, and opinion leaders to intervene and save democracy just as he called on security agencies

We are drawing the attention of Nigerians and Edolites because of what happened in Oredo’s local government area this morning (Friday) where he said people not known and not elected took such an action.

He said elected councillors have been hiding after their leader was threatened and attacked but that they met and made a video after what transpired in their chamber.

Aziegbemi said “We are asking, what is going on in Edo? How can under this governor, can he allow impostors to say that they have driven away the elected people in the council?

“People that didn’t contest elections, people that don’t have a certificate of returns, they will just gather in one room and say they have impeached the leader of the house, they have impeached the council Chairman, and everyone is quiet?

“We have said this before our traditional rulers, our opinion moulders, our religious leaders in Edo State. They are letting down the Edo people. If they imagine that this is about politics, that we should leave politicians to do what they do, it will get to a point where this sky will fall on everybody’s head.

“So, we have deemed it necessary to invite you to have this emergency press conference and to call the attention of the President, the IGP, and the DG SSS, to what is happening in Edo State this morning. And we’re urging them, very urgently for that matter, to please take this issue very seriously and deal with it now that they can still deal with it.”

