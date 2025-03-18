PDP Condemns Impeachment Move Against Fubara, Deputy

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has outrightly condemned the alleged move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, from office.

Speaking during a news conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the PDP Chairman in Rivers, Chief Nname Ewor, expressed the party’s disapproval and warned that the ongoing seizure of federal revenue allocations to Rivers could lead to anarchy

Ewor criticised Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly for escalating political tensions with the impeachment plot, rather than pursuing peace.

According to him, the lawmakers’ attempt to remove Fubara was not part of the Supreme Court’s directive to resolve the political crises in the state.

He also urged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his pro-Wike lawmakers, to embrace peace and end hostilities against the Rivers Government.

READ ALSO

He said that withholding the state’s funds would prevent civil servants and pensioners from receiving their salaries and entitlements, while also crippling the government’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

“The lawmakers cannot, at this moment, contemplate impeachment when Gov. Fubara and his team are busy implementing the Supreme Court judgement.

“We wonder what exactly Amawhule and 26 other lawmakers want from the governor, the government, and the people of Rivers State.

“The court has granted them everything they requested, including reliefs they did not even seek.

“President Tinubu should remember that laws are made for men, not men for laws.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, we call on the President to use his executive powers to ensure that the Rivers State’s revenue allocation is released.

“They should accept the re-presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by Gov. Fubara on March 19, and withdraw their impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy.

“The impeachment notice is not part of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and the plot will not bring progress to Rivers State,” Ewor said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

