PDP Declares S’South Zonal Congress Illegitimate

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the reported South-South zonal congress held on Saturday in Calabar, River State is illegitimate.

The PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba noted that in exercise of its powers under Section 29 (2)(b), pursuant to Section 31 (2) (c) and (j) of the 2017 constitution (as amended), the National Working Committee (NWC), at its meeting on Thursday, February 20, postponed the conduct of the South-South zonal congress from the earlier scheduled date of February 22, “so as to allow for further consultation on critical issues relating to the smooth conduct of the congress in the zone.”

The party stated that while Section 29 (2)(b) of the constitution empowers the NWC to “in case of emergency, act on behalf of the National Executive Committee subject to the ratification of the National Executive Committee,” Section 31(2)(c) provides that NEC shall “supervise and direct the work of the party and all its organs including the national, zonal, state and local government organs.”

According to the statement, Section 31(2)(j) empowers NEC “…to make party electoral regulations to govern the conduct of elections to all party offices at every level and regulate procedures for selecting the party candidates for elective offices.”

PDP therefore, said that it has not conducted its South-South zonal congress and is yet to communicate a date for the exercise.

PDP called on its members in the South-South, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the media “to disregard any gathering or outcome of any such gathering in Calabar, Cross River State purported to be the South-South zonal congress of the PDP.

“Our party will in due course and through its official channels communicate a new date for the conduct of the South South zonal congress.”

