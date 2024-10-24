PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s New Ministerial Appointments

Share

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong disapproval of President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, criticizing the appointment of new ministers to replace those dismissed.

Despite the president’s intention to streamline administration for effective governance, the opposition party queries the quality and intentions behind these changes.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu dismissed five ministers, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, subsequently appointing seven new ones in a bid to rejuvenate his cabinet and merge several ministries.

This action is part of a broader administrative restructuring aimed at enhancing governmental efficiency.

However, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, in a conversation with Punch, labelled the reshuffle as a mere “Domestic arrangement,” intended to divert attention from more pressing national issues.

Osadolor metaphorically described the replacements as “replacing filthy rags with another set of filthy rags,” indicating a lack of faith in the capabilities of the new appointees.

He said, “How can you replace filthy rags with another set of filthy rags? Those are cosmetic arrangements to deceive Nigerians. The real issue is that the President is malfunctioning in administration.

The Nigerian masses are hungry and dying. What they need is no changing of ministers and renaming of ministries. The people need security, jobs, power and above all, Nigerians need stability.”

