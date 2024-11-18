PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s GCON Award To Indian PM, Modi

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for conferring Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The main opposition party who questioned the rationale behind bestowing such a prestigious accolade on a foreign leader described the gesture as a “Misplaced priority.”

Timothy Osadolor, the PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, expressed concerns over the President’s decision.

He argued that it did little to address Nigeria’s pressing domestic challenges.

“National honours should not be handed out frivolously in the name of friendship.”

It’s unclear what significant contribution the Indian Prime Minister has made to warrant this recognition.

READ ALSO:

“This is one of our highest national awards, and it seems unjustified,” Osadolor stated.

Osadolor further suggested that Tinubu could have used the occasion to draw insights from Modi’s economic strategies rather than giving out symbolic awards.

“It would have made more sense for Tinubu to engage Modi on how India has transitioned from poverty to becoming one of the fastest-growing economies.

“Indian leaders now hold prominent positions in global tech companies, and their presence in Silicon Valley is substantial.

“Instead of giving unnecessary awards, Tinubu should have sought guidance on how to strengthen Nigeria’s economy,” he added.

In response, Nze Chidi Duru, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defended Tinubu’s decision.

He emphasized that the President was within his rights to confer the award.

He urged the PDP to engage in more constructive criticism.

“The important questions are whether there is a precedent for this kind of award and whether the President has the power to grant it.

“The answer to both is yes, so it falls under his discretion,” Duru stated.

Duru argued that the opposition should focus on proposing solutions for critical national issues such as economic growth and support for businesses.

“The PDP should direct its energy towards addressing the nation’s pressing needs, like food security and economic development, rather than fixating on symbolic gestures,” he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: