PDP Crisis: You May Be Lucky Now, But Karma Is Real – Damagum Warns

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has warned party members allegedly being used to destabilize the party that they may be lucky for now, but will not escape the law of karma.

Damagum, who spoke on Thursday while addressing the Forum of PDP State Chairmen, said:

“They may be lucky now, but there is the law of karma. What goes around comes around.”

He urged such members to retrace their steps and join efforts to rebuild the party, emphasizing that patience and faith in God should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Sometimes, when I resort to the ways of God, people think it is weakness. We exist because God exists. We owe everything we do to Him. He is watching us and will judge us by our behavior,” Damagum stated.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, the Forum of PDP State Chairmen reaffirmed their total support, confidence, and loyalty to the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The communiqué, read by the Forum’s Chairman and Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, also dissociated the state chairmen from the faction led by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Aziegbemi told journalists that 29 state chairmen, including those from the North Central zone where Mohammed hails from, attended the meeting.

He commended the recent Oyo State High Court judgment delivered by Justice Akintola, which ordered the PDP to proceed with its November 15 National Convention, describing the ruling as “courageous.”

According to him, the judgment has paved the way for the conduct of the national elective convention and urged delegates to prepare to elect credible, competent, and loyal leaders into the next National Working Committee.

The Forum further called for discipline among party members and urged state chapters to invoke relevant provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) against any member whose conduct undermines the unity, cohesion, and collective interest of the party.