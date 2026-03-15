Pdp Crisis: Wike's Faction Upbeat

The faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the leadership imbroglio in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seems determined to dictate the terms of reconciliation with the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction. The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party had after its expanded meeting on Wednesday, decided to set up a special committee to reconcile the two factions, following the Court of Appeal judgement on Monday that invalidated the November 15 Ibadan National Convention.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the BoT as third highest leadership organ of the party, has “resolved to take immediate steps to reconcile all stakeholders, put an end to all disputes and restore the party to good political health, particularly to enable the PDP field candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

The special committee is expected, “to immediately interface with the legal teams and any other stakeholders to foster reconciliation within the party.” But the Wike camp, who met that same Wednesday night, said it is still going ahead with its planned national convention on March 29 and 30 this year.

A member of the group, who craved anonymity, told Sunday Telegraph that the faction was going to set up a committee on digital membership registration this week. But given the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties April 2, which is three weeks to the commencement of party primaries, to submit register of their digital membership, the source said they can as well fall back on the membership registration done by Turaki faction.

“PDP is one; we have no faction,” he explained, adding that with the Court of Appeal judgement, whatever registration done by the Kabiru Turaki faction automatically belongs to his faction. “We are going ahead with our National Convention. The caretaker committee will be in place until new members of the National Working Committee emerge.

Then, other considerations can be discussed. “If we have a governor or sitting Senator, they can make a plea that their ward, zone or local government should be ceded to them. Such considerations are usually what is discussed,” he added. The source, a member of the five PDP governors (G5), disclosed that Wike was not happy with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for revealing certain things he told him in confidence.

The governor had said during a media chat, that Wike promised President Bola Tinubu that he would hold PDP ‘down’ for him to win his re-election. The party source advised: “When people are in good terms, there are certain things that may be revealed. Don’t use such things against the other when they quarrel.

Such can impede reconciliation process.” He expressed confidence that PDP will rebound despite the crisis. Said he: “PDP is the only party that has structures at the grassroots level. PDP has something unique in it that any party member who fails an election knows he will be accommodated because the party has structure.

This thing is not in APC. “APC is winner takes all; they worship power. It is either you’re inside or outside. It is a serious problem for them. There may be no APC beyond 2031,” he predicted. The source however, could not say whether PDP would field presidential candidate in 2027 or not, but quickly added: “Nobody has prepared sufficiently to challenge President Tinubu.”

He advised opposition parties to think of alternative policies to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress. “We should challenge policies not individuals,” he further advised.