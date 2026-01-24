Pdp Crisis: Wike’s Faction Rejects Judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) has said that the judgment of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja on it leadership tussle is not acceptable as they have indicated their complete loss of trust in her ability to be fair in the matter, or any other matter concerning the party.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, said that it had earlier written to the Chief Judge complaining about the partiality of three out of the 12 judges of the court.

“In the said letter, we had exhaustively expressed our doubt and complete lack of faith in their capacity to fairly dispense justice in matters where PDP is involved,” the party said.

PDP stated that when it filed a motion for recusal asking that Justice Abdulmalik recuses herself from the matter and return the file to the CJ for reassignment, the judge ruled that she will manage the case.

The party disclosed that it filed a notice of discontinuance as provided for in Order 50 Rule 2(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, which entitles a plaintiff to withdraw a suit without the leave of the court within 14 days of the receipt of the last defendant’s statement of defence.

The party expressed surprise that after its counsel informed the court of the intention to discontinue citing the relevant rules, “the judge listened to arguments by all the counsel in the matter and ruled instead of striking out our case. “This again exacerbates our party’s subsisting fear about the impartiality of the court.”