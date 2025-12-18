PDP Crisis: Wike Faction Challenges Turaki To Produce INEC Access Code

The Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) to prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognized its authority.

In a communique following Thursday’s meeting, the faction warned against actions that could tarnish the party’s image.

Turaki had recently claimed that INEC granted his NWC access to upload PDP candidates on the commission’s portal, but Haruna Mohammed Jungudu, who read the communique, demanded that Turaki produce the access code used.

Jungudu reiterated that “there is only one genuine and legitimate PDP headed by Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed.”

The group also confirmed the dissolution of state working committees in Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Delta, Taraba, Kano, and Lagos, while approving caretaker committee compositions in other states.

Newly appointed national officers include Prof. Adenike Ogunse (Women Leader), Engineer Deji Dohati (Deputy National Secretary), Senator Olaka Ogunwu (Treasurer), Jungu Haruna Mohammed (Publicity Secretary), and Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim Bala-Aboki (Youth Leader).

The faction approved the calendar for state congresses to begin January 9, 2026, ahead of the national convention.