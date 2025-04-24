Share

The embattled Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, on Thursday expressed optimism that the party would emerge stronger from its current internal crisis.

Aziegbemi made the remarks during the Edo State PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City.

He said despite the challenges, the future of the party remains bright, urging members not to be discouraged by defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The future is very bright. We are on the right track. Don’t worry about those leaving us; they never had the PDP at heart. We have more to offer than those people—we have integrity, and we are very united in Edo,” he said.

Aziegbemi also accused the APC of using coercion and State resources to lure members away from the PDP.

Also speaking at the event, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and PDP National Leader, Chief Tom Ikimi, criticized the APC, saying the party had deviated from its original purpose since its formation in 2014.

“My assessment is that the APC was hijacked by certain forces and converted into a structure that no longer serves the best interest of our nation. We are all witnesses to their operations and the disaster we are currently experiencing,” Ikimi stated.

He said the APC was initially meant to serve as a viable alternative to the PDP, promoting a strong two-party system like in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, he lamented, “That party is now a collection of individuals driven solely by personal ambition.”

Ikimi warned that the current situation posed a threat to democracy, as desperate efforts were being made to destroy the PDP and turn Nigeria into a one-party State.

“Despite the grave difficulties our country faces under the APC, it seems all efforts are directed toward undermining the PDP. The only way forward now is the survival of the PDP,” he declared.

He expressed hope that ongoing leadership reforms within the PDP would restore unity and credibility. However, he emphasized that no organization—political party or country—can thrive without adherence to rules and internal order.

Ikimi further stressed the strategic importance of Edo State, describing it as a key stronghold in the South-South, a region that historically has supported the PDP.

He, however, decried the actions of individuals whose personal ambitions were threatening the party’s unity in the region.

“This stakeholders’ meeting sends a clear message to the country that the PDP in Edo State is strong and vibrant,” he said.

Commenting on the recent defections in Delta State, Ikimi acknowledged reports of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa allegedly joining the APC.

“I am aware of the route we took to give Oborevwori the PDP ticket and Okowa the Vice Presidential ticket. It’s still early to express regrets. Let’s not forget that in 2023, the PDP lost Delta State massively to Senator Peter Obi of the Labour Party—a candidate without a single sitting governor behind him,” he noted.

Also speaking, former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, maintained that there are only two political parties in Nigeria—the PDP and the rest.

He emphasized that democracy is not about crushing opposition but about persuading people through dialogue and inclusive politics.

He urged PDP members in Edo to stay focused and committed to strengthening the party.

Share