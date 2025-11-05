PDP Crisis: Wabara Calls For Party Reconciliation

Former Senate President and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has pleaded with the aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords and prioritise reconciliation for the sake of the party’s unity.

Wabara, who made this appeal while chairing a BoT meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro on Wednesday, stressed that the board would remain neutral and focus solely on mediating differences.

New Telegraph reports that present at the meeting were BoT Secretary Ahmed Makarafi, Jerry Gana, Senator Ben Obi, Josephine Anenih, Zainab Maina, and members of the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee, NWC.

READ ALSO

This marked the first appearance of National Chairman Damagum since the suspension of the Senator Anyanwu-led NWC last week.

Damagum, in his address, applauded the recent Oyo State High Court ruling, which ordered the PDP to proceed with its scheduled National Elective Convention in Ibadan.

He insisted that the convention must hold as planned, underscoring the party’s commitment to due process