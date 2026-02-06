PDP Crisis: Vaughan Calls On Founding Fathers, Bot To Intervene

A former National ExOfficio of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kolawole Vaughan, has said the party’s founding fathers and the Board of Trustees (BoT) must intervene in the lingering leadership crisis threatening its survival ahead of the 2027 general election.

Vaughan, who was also a PDP governorship aspirant in Lagos State in 2023, warned that unresolved internal disputes and factional struggles could further weaken the party and jeopardise its chances in the forthcoming elections. His words: “Political problems are better settled politically because politics may take a lifetime, but the life span of an event in political calculation can be very short.

We don’t even have the time in PDP to ignore or do otherwise. “The time we have now is for us to find a way around our current leadership problems. The Board of Trustees has a stronghold; they should find a way to come together since they always have a mechanism of solving their internal problems. “The Board of tTustees should rise above inducements, wade in and intervene with honesty. We cannot continue like this.

The Board of Trustees should wake up from sleep.” Vaughan noted the same people who joined hands to work against the party under the G-5 in 2023 are the ones still fighting among themselves now, decrying that the party’s failure to manage its crisis politically cost it victory in the 2023 presidential election. According to him, the division between camps loyal to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has continued to polarise members of the PDP.

“When this thing started, we warned both sides that it would not augur well for the party. Elections are here again; the truth is that all factions and leaders must come together and iron things out, prioritising party interest above personal interests. “Elections are won through unity of purpose, not division.

PDP is too big for one man. We need everybody; we must not ostracise anybody,” he added. The PDP chieftain lamented that many loyal members have defected to other parties due to the internal wrangling, while some long-standing leaders had refused to step aside to allow fresh ideas. According to him, reconciliation at the national leadership level would naturally attract aggrieved members within and outside back at the grassroots.

“Once we settle at the top, it is easy for members at the grassroots to come together and return from where they defected. If the two gladiators are not ready to bury their hatchets, the founding fathers and mothers of PDP, and leaders at the Board of Trustees should rescue the party.

“We must stop driving people away with this. History and posterity will not be kind to us. The Ibadan National Convention of the party was completely onesided and we should not continue this way. The party is bigger than that. “The one being planned by Wike camp again in March should not go ahead because it will also be completely one-sided.

The party is bigger than that. We must have our house together,” Vaughan said. He stressed that the PDP could still be repositioned to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, if leaders adopt sharper strategies and embraced alliances.

He expressed confidence that a united opposition coalition could defeat the APC, saying many Nigerians still had affection for the PDP at the grassroots. “If all opposition parties unite in a sincere coalition, the ruling APC will spend so much money and still be dazed by the results. PDP should be open to alliances ahead of time.

Let us have a winning mentality and a new political culture that does not depend on immediate gratification. “There is no way you can win an election if people are not on board. Let us have a winning mentality, a new political culture that doesn’t depend on immediate gratifications. We should not neglect anybody, let everybody come on board. If we build a new direction and put credible programmes in place, Nigerians will see we are serious again,” he said.

Calling on defected PDP leaders to return and rescue the party, Vaughan, however, said that the party could still build new people to win. He recalled that as the party’s Director of Operations and Mobilisation in 2015, the PDP won several legislative seats through focused leadership and grassroots mobilisation. He maintained that with sincerity, discipline and unity, the party could still stage a strong comeback in 2027 and other elections.