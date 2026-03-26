PDP Crisis: Turaki’s Faction Opposes Backing Tinubu For 2027

The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described any endorsement of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections as “immoral and unjust.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Turaki-led faction, Ini Ememobong, made this declaration on Thursday during an appearance on The Morning Show on Arise Television.

Ememobong stressed that the Turaki-led faction would insist on a reconciliation process that strengthens the PDP’s role as an opposition party, rather than reducing it to a subordinate position.

Speaking on the show, he said, “It is improper, it is immoral, it is unjust, it is unfair for an opposition party of the standing of the Peoples Democratic Party to endorse the presidency or the presidential candidature of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

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He expressed hope that the PDP’s ongoing reconciliation efforts would be guided by reason rather than sentiment.

“So it’s part of the underpinning principle. We are hoping that reason will prevail over emotions,” he added.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the party’s internal conflict appears to be easing as factions led by Turaki and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have resumed reconciliation talks ahead of the national convention scheduled for March 29–30, 2026.

Turaki, whose bloc is supported by PDP governors, confirmed the fresh reconciliation effort, aimed at uniting aggrieved factions. Speaking in Abuja, he said the discussions, which began Tuesday night, were already yielding positive results.

He emphasised that stakeholders are mindful of the timelines set by the Electoral Act and urged all parties to act in the overall interest of the party. “On the issue of compromise, we are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow.

“We are ready to make all sorts of sacrifices in the overall interest of the party. PDP will not die. Everything possible will be done to make this reconciliation work; nothing is impossible,” Turaki said.

He added that issues such as attendance at the convention are part of ongoing deliberations, noting that once discussed, the parties and delegates would decide whether the convention should continue. “These issues are on the table and will be considered carefully,” he said.