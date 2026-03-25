PDP Crisis: Turaki Confirms Fresh Reconciliation Moves

On Wednesday, a faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) confirmed that a fresh reconciliation move aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis and further uniting aggrieved factions within the party.

Turaki, who made this disclosure while addressing journalists, said that from last night and this morning, March 24, to March 25.

According to him, the reconciliation is yielding some positive outcomes.

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Turaki cautioned supporters to act with restraint to avoid undermining the ongoing reconciliation efforts.

He said, “I can confirm that leaders of both sides, as of today, are working towards solutions. So reconciliation is ongoing, and all hope is not lost.

“From last night, those who are benefiting from this crisis and who do not want reconciliation to work have been shut out. So from that time till this morning, both sides are making some progress.”

Details Later…