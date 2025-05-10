Share

The deepening political crisis in Kebbi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Friday as three of its serving senators moved to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Senators Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) are reportedly set to announce their defection to the APC on Tuesday, following a high-level meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Sources privy to the development told Daily Trust that the senators were accompanied to the meeting by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to the report, the planned defection is expected to involve not just the lawmakers, but also a wave of supporters and former PDP executives from all three senatorial districts in the state.

The anticipated mass exodus has sent shockwaves through the Kebbi PDP, prompting an emergency meeting convened late Friday night by the state party chairman, Usman Bello-Suru. The meeting, attended by key stakeholders, focused on strategies to prevent defections.

A source familiar with the deliberations revealed that party leaders discussed several options, including seeking a court injunction or initiating personal appeals to the senators.

However, the consensus was to pursue direct engagement in a last-ditch effort to convince the lawmakers to remain in the party.

“Several options were explored, including legal steps, but it was agreed that the best approach would be to convince them to remain in the PDP and continue building what they’ve helped to establish over the years”.

Efforts to reach the senators, however, have so far been unsuccessful, with reports that they have stopped responding to calls from party leadership since news of the planned defection surfaced.

The development casts doubt on assurances given just weeks ago by PDP Chairman Bello-Suru, who publicly dismissed rumours of internal defections, insisting the party remained united. “PDP remains one indivisible entity that will continue to play an opposition role in the state,” he said at the time.

Senator Aliero’s involvement is particularly significant given his political stature as a former two-term governor of Kebbi, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and current senator. Known for his history of party switching, Aliero’s departure could signal a major realignment in Kebbi politics.

While some PDP loyalists are holding out hope for a reversal, others appear resigned to the situation.

“If they decide to leave, life goes on,” a senior PDP chieftain said. “PDP is like a military barracks: soldiers come, soldiers go, but the barracks remains.”

If the defections proceed as expected, the APC’s representation in the 10th National Assembly will rise to 68 senators, further solidifying its majority, while the PDP’s numbers will fall to 30.

