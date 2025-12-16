PDP Crisis: Sule Lamido Says Alignment Will Be Party’s Last Option

Former Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said if their Wednesday end of December 2025, proposed PDP reconciliation meetings, failed to achieve any purposeful results himself and support ers would be open to aligns with any Political Party.

Speaking while meeting for the second term Jigawa State PDP Stakeholders at his Sharada Kano office, Monday, Lamido, said that they are going to meet on Wednesday in Abuja between himself, Makinde, Wike, Bala Muhammad of Bauchi and others to discuss future of the party and it’s Crisis.

He expressed worries that if one goes to Abuja PDP office is padlock which means to Nigeria Leaders the party has gone, although at States level the party still operates.

He said: “I requested that Jigawa PDP leaders gives me times to ensure that Damagun tenure ended, after which I was in Abekutata and met Obasanjo and also Turaki in Kwara, seeking them to endorsed caretaker Committee, and I also met all PDP stalwart across Nigeria and listen to their positions.” Lamido said they agreed o look for four person’s Bala of Bauchi, Makinde, Wike to pacified them.

He said: “That all those directed to consult these personalities have done their assignments. “We are meeting on Wednesday to decides on the Party and how we are going to resolve the lingering internal wrangling if that fails than we will be open to alignment with any other Party that myself and my People’s agreed upon.”

Lamido who boosted that today in Nigeria PDP is the last resort and everybody is looking at it as the last option and Messiah, so living it behind would not be possible.