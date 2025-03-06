Share

Amid the ongoing crisis in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the South-South Zonal Secretary of the Party, Barr George Turnah, has advised Gabriel Ogbara, the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, to stop using his name to curry favour.

This was he criticized him for reportedly using his name to gain favour from the Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State,

A statement on Wednesday by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, stated that Turnah condemned Ogbara’s supposed apologies to Governor Diri regarding his recent political actions.

He labeled them as hypocritical and sycophantic behaviour unfit for someone in such a prominent position.

Turnah suggested that Ogbara could further his ambitions for a third term without necessarily resorting to using his name or exploiting the current circumstances to his own gain.

Turnah affirmed that he harbours no grievances against Governor Diri that would warrant such apologies and refuted any suggestions of having betrayed his benefactor.

He emphasized his commitment to aiding Diri in both his initial and subsequent gubernatorial campaigns, questioning what Ogbara meant by claims of betrayal.

The statement continued:”I’m not happy with the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Gabriel Ogbara for reportedly using my name to gain favour from the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

” I supported the Governor in both his first and second term elections and maintained my integrity even as the PDP agent in Ogbia LGA during the last election.

“I did everything necessary to support Governor Diri when it mattered most. At this point, I have nothing left to contribute or offer to Governor Diri, so notions of betrayal are baseless. In fact, I feel I am the one being betrayed.”

Recall that there has been a contention of who is actually the secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South South Zone.

While George Turner claims that he is presently the secretary, another version said that the position belongs to Felix Omemu.

