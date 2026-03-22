Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to remain steadfast in the face of challenges, expressing optimism that better days lie ahead.

Governor Makinde made the statement when he led a delegation of some PDP members during a Sallah homage visit to the governor at Ramat House on Sunday in Bauchi. The delegation delivered a message of hope rooted in the spiritual lessons of Ramadan.

He emphasised the importance of patience, sacrifice and faith, noting that hardship is often temporary.

“Though challenges may endure, joy will come in the morning. This season of sacrifice teaches us perseverance and trust in God,” the delegation said.

He also prayed for divine guidance and strength for the governor and the people of Bauchi State.

Responding, Governor Mohammed expressed gratitude for the prayers and words of encouragement, saying they serve as a source of strength in difficult times.

Governor Bala Mohammed described the visit as a powerful demonstration of unity among PDP governors and party loyalists who have remained committed to the party despite operating from the opposition.

He commended Makinde for his patriotism, resilience, and contributions to both the PDP and national development, noting that such gestures reinforce trust and strengthen political alliances.

He noted that leadership often comes with challenges, but assured that with faith and determination, progress would be achieved.

The governor called for continued unity, prayers and support as the state works towards stability and development.

The Sallah homage visit by Governor Makinde highlights ongoing consultations among PDP leaders as the party navigates internal restructuring and prepares for future national political engagements.

Our correspondent reports that Seyin Makinde was accompanied by former Bayelsa Governor, PDP deputy national chairman, Seriake Dickson, among other dignitaries.