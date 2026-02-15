PDP Crisis: Stakeholders Launch Fresh Reconciliation Move

After years of political crisis and factional tension, some influential figures within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have begun fresh efforts aimed at restoring unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the party’s crisis, which intensified in the build-up to the 2023 presidential primaries, has since produced a series of court cases over leadership legitimacy and internal control.

Many of these disputes are now awaiting determination at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, where judgments on consolidated appeals are expected.

Amid the legal battles, some Stakeholders have said consultations are underway to heal divisions and reposition the PDP as a competitive force before the next electoral cycle.

Two former governors who spoke in Abuja confirmed that discussions are ongoing across factional lines to achieve a workable reconciliation framework.

Among those involved are PDP National Chairmanship aspirant and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Makarfi, who previously led the party as Caretaker National Chairman and recently resigned as Secretary of the Board of Trustees, stressed that reconciliation remains unavoidable.

“Reconciliation is at the core of our current discussions because, at the end of the day, after various posturing, we just have to reconcile; note that after the period of Ali Modu Sheriff’s leadership, even though a few left the party, we eventually reconciled our differences.

“Very soon, after the current legal tussle is concluded, no matter what the final judicial verdict is, party stakeholders have to be prepared and ready to do the needful in actualising our reconciliation process,” he said.

Lamido similarly indicated that perceived divisions between key actors may be overstated, revealing that conversations have already commenced among leading stakeholders.

“Yes, Senator Makarfi and I have had serious discussions about reconciliation, and other party stakeholders are working in a similar direction; we believe that we need to begin serious talks between various groups before the final verdict on petitions that are before the Federal Court of Appeal.

“We are convinced that we should put all our differences, all our prejudices aside; through ongoing discussions that are being initiated, we are going to resolve our differences and move the party forward,” Lamido told Newsmen

A serving member of the House of Representatives and ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, also dismissed claims that certain interests within the party are opposed to peace moves. According to the lawmaker, the minister has consistently shown willingness to support a practical reconciliation plan that ensures inclusive representation in party structures.

On the administrative front, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, explained that preparations for a national convention are progressing cautiously. He said the leadership has deliberately postponed the formation of a Convention Planning Committee in order to accommodate broader participation once outstanding legal matters are settled.

“We have always stressed that our doors are wide open for everyone willing to join us in our mission to rebuild the party to come over; we are ready to put aside any differences and work together in the overall interest of the party.

“It is in this spirit that we are delaying the process of constituting the Convention Planning Committee of the party; already, we have received many into our fold, and we are expecting more to join us once the issues in court are concluded,” Jungudo Said

Responding to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recently issued timetable for the 2027 elections, Mohammed assured party faithful and aspirants that steps are being taken to conclude all disputes well before the primary election window.

“In the light of this development, the party reassures its members, particularly those aspiring to contest elective offices, that all internal party disputes and pending litigations involving the party are being diligently pursued and are expected to be conclusively resolved well ahead of the window provided for political parties to conduct their primaries.

“The PDP is fully prepared to meet all Constitutional and Regulatory requirements within the stipulated timelines; in this regard, the party urges all aspirants to remain calm, focused, prepared and be guided by subsequent directives from the leadership of our great party.

“The PDP further reassures Nigerians of its readiness to offer credible leadership and a clear alternative anchored on Good Governance, Accountability, National Peace and Unity, and Sustainable Development for our great nation.

“Members are therefore urged to remain actively involved, intensify grassroots mobilisation, and uphold the enduring values that define our great Party,” Jungudo Mohammed stated.

With legal determinations expected soon, party leaders believe the outcome could provide the foundation for a comprehensive reconciliation strategy aimed at restoring cohesion and strengthening the PDP’s electoral prospects in 2027.