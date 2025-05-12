PDP Crisis: Saraki C’ttee To Reconcile Aggrieved Members

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a seven-member reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as part of strategic efforts to mend internal divisions and foster unity ahead of its forthcoming National Convention scheduled for August 2025.

The decision was reached on Sunday during a high-level meeting in Abuja attended by serving and former PDP governors, as well as key members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The over four-hour closed-door meeting was aimed at addressing internal disputes and strengthening the party’s cohesion in preparation for crucial party activities.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, stated that the committee was tasked with engaging aggrieved stakeholders and closing ranks within the party to ensure a smooth and rancour-free convention.

“We have set up a seven-man committee chaired by former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, to reconcile aggrieved members of our party. The goal is to foster unity and address some of the existential issues facing the PDP ahead of our National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 27 and the National Convention in August,” Governor Mohammed said.

He acknowledged existing internal challenges, describing them as “missing gaps here and there,” but expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver results and restore party harmony.

“This is an opportunity to close ranks, ensure that there are no ill feelings, no qualms or misgivings among our leaders. We want a very harmonious and unified PDP going forward,” he emphasized.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whose participation signals ongoing efforts to involve all stakeholders in the reconciliation process.

Governor Mohammed further addressed recent defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as natural in a democratic environment, but insisted that the party remains resilient and even stronger.

“These defections are part of the dynamics of democracy. They are not weakening us — if anything, they are strengthening us. We are confident that PDP will reclaim the governorship seats in our traditional strongholds,” he said.

