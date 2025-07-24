PDP Crisis: Saraki Calls On Members To Remain United

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain steadfast and not lose faith in the party despite its ongoing internal crisis.

Saraki made the appeal in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, after attending a PDP Consultative Conference convened by one of the party’s founding fathers, Professor Jerry Gana.

The former Senate President highlighted the PDP’s legacy of national development, pointing out that during its 16 years in power, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s largest economy and experienced greater national unity.

He praised Professor Gana for bringing party stakeholders together for what he called a “family meeting,” and reaffirmed his personal dedication to the PDP, declaring that he would never abandon the party.

“It was an honour to join the founding fathers and stakeholders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, today at the Consultative Conference.

“Let’s not abandon a ship in need of repairs. If you must leave, let it be on ideology not anger.

“The ultimate goal must be to put Nigeria first and rise above the propaganda designed to divide us as a party.

“The PDP was built on solid foundations. Its founders handed it over to us with trust. God forbid that we become the generation that lets it fall apart.

“I urge all true patriots of the PDP to agree that for the greater good of Nigeria, leaving is not an option.”