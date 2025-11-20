PDP Crisis: PRP Asks Turaki To Withdraw Calls For Foreign Intervention

Following the call to President Donald Trump of the United States (US) to save Nigeria’s democracy, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked the factional National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), to withdraw the call amid the ongoing party’s lingering crisis.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that while addressing newsmen after gaining entry into the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja following a prolonged confrontation between supporters of rival factions on Tuesday, Turaki asked President Trump to intervene in the party’s turmoil.

“I want to call on President Trump; what is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians,” Turaki had said.

Reacting to the call in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello, PRP described the call as reckless, dangerous, and unpatriotic.

The party said such a statement is not only unpatriotic but also exposes an alarming inferiority complex that continues to plague some of the “so-called politicians” and leaders.

“It reflects a troubling failure to have confidence in Nigeria’s inherent resilience, democratic institutions, no matter the general perception about them, and the collective strength of its people.

“It is an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty, independence, and dignity – values that countless patriots have fought to uphold.

Nigeria is a sovereign nation and founded as a Republic – with defined territories, independent government and free from any external interference.

“We call on Tanimu Turaki and the PDP to immediately withdraw this incendiary and misguided statement. We also urge all Nigerian leaders to uphold the dignity of our nation and to resist any temptation to undermine our sovereignty through appeals to foreign powers.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its people, its institutions, and its unwavering resolve to build a just and united nation

“Our challenges must be solved through internal dialogue, robust democratic processes, and patriotic leadership , not through external forces and foreign

powers that may seek to manipulate our internal affairs for their own interests,” the party said.