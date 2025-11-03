PDP Crisis: Protest Erupts In Abuja Over Nat’l Sec. Position

Supporters of the faction loyal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, on Monday stormed the Wadata Plaza in Abuja, the national secretariat, in protest.

New Telegraph gathered that the group, chanting solidarity songs, demanded that the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Umar Damagum vacate the headquarters immediately.

Recall that Abdulrahman was named the Acting National Chairman of the party last week as the leadership crisis threatening the party worsened with the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, for a period of one month.

However, the faction loyal to Anyanwu converged at a separate venue in Abuja and announced the suspension of the Damagum-led NWC.

The protesters, who accused the Damagum-led leadership of mismanaging party affairs, vowed to reclaim control of the secretariat for the Abdulrahman-led faction.

Security operatives have been deployed to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order as both factions struggle for control of the party’s edifice.