PDP Crisis: Patriots Call On BoT To Restore Normalcy

A group that called itself the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Patriots is calling on the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, as custodians and conscience of the party, to immediately step in and restore normalcy in the party.

Leader of the group, Dr Mike Omeri, at and press conference in Abuja on Monday, condemned the forceful takeover of the PDP National Secretariat by a faction of the party led by the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Omeri, who pledged his group’s support to the leadership of Ambassador Umar Damagum, dissociated the PDP Patriots from “the decision of a group of suspended members of the party who inadvertently claimed to appoint Abdulrahaman Mohammed as the acting National Chairman of the party,” because such an appointment was made without consultation.

The Patriots’ leader who said they were not surprised at the judgement of Justice James Omotosho, who on Friday, stopped the PDP National Convention, “Because it followed a similar pattern, noted that the group of people who appointed Abdulrahman as acting Chairman, who supposed to defendants to the case “unashamedly converted themselves to plaintiffs in a case that they ought to prosecute in the interest of members of the party arty nationwide.”

He alleged that the Abdulrahman-led group invaded the party’s headquarters with thugs and, unlawfully, took over the secretariat.

Omeri called on the international community to not only save the Christians in Nigeria but the nation’s democracy from anti democratic forces.

He commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu of Abuja Federal High Court, who recently restrained the Speaker of the House of Representatives from further recognising Abubakar Suleiman Gummi as a member representing Gummi/Bukkyun federal constituency for defecting from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and advocated for justice “rooted in public confidence.”

According to him, the moment there is a public perception of recurring unfairness regarding a judge or a set of judges in the discharge of their judicial functions, it erodes public confidence.

The former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) said it is worrisome when judges’ judgments are predictable, and added that there are “a few judges, due to their questionable judicial pedigree, that if a matter is before them, the outcome is known even before the judgment is delivered.

“Such perceptions are inimical to the administration of justice.”