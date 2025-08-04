PDP Crisis Over For Now – Wike

Following the recent defection of key members of the opposition party, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, said the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is over for now.

Wike, who spoke during a media parley in Abuja in reaction to the defection of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said, “The crisis in PDP is over for now, because there are still some things remaining.

According to him, some issues were remaining for the party to properly address, given the conditions that will make lasting peace return to the PDP, he insisted that the South-South zonal congress of the party must stand.

“Our South-South zonal congress that was held must be upheld. There’s no doubt, no two ways about it.

“Now, when we were doing our South-South congress, the acting National Chairman claimed that the PDP governors were not in support of the national congress. Where are the PDP governors now? Our congress was held in Calabar, and there’s nothing anybody can tell us.

“If they want another round of crisis, so be it. Our congress was held, and Chief Dan Orbih emerged as the National Vice Chairman from the congress. And the court allowed for Congress to hold,” Wike said.