PDP Crisis: Ortom’s Lawyer Writes Party’s Disciplinary C’ttee, Demands Retraction

Legal counsel to the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, Barrister Clement Mue has written to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to demand urgent retraction, following a controversial press release issued by the committee dated February 5, 2025.

The release announced an inquiry into alleged petitions against Chief Ortom, raising serious concerns over procedural fairness and potential reputational harm.

In a letter directed to Chief Tom Ikimi, Chairman of the NDC, Mue outlined several significant violations of both the PDP Constitution and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

He emphasized that Chief Ortom was not informed in writing about any allegations prior to the public announcement, which is a clear breach of Section 57(4) of the PDP Constitution that requires such notification.

Mue further argued that the NDC lacks the jurisdiction to take disciplinary action against Chief Ortom, citing Section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution.

This section specifies that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) can address disciplinary matters involving members of the NEC, Deputy Governors, and National Assembly members.

Additionally, Mue pointed to Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act, which prohibits the dissemination of false or misleading information that damages an individual’s reputation. The counsel emphasized that the premature release of allegations against his client has led to public ridicule and significant reputational harm.

In light of these violations, Mue demanded the PDP National Disciplinary Committee to immediately withdraw the February 5 press release, a written apology to Chief Ortom within 48 hours, and a halt to any further public commentary on the matter until proper procedures are followed.

The letter, according to a statement by the ex-governor media aide, Mr Terver Akase, warned that failure to comply with these demands could result in legal action, including a defamation lawsuit and a petition to law enforcement authorities for violations of the Cybercrimes Act.

