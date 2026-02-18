PDP Crisis: Opposition Group Accuses INEC Chairman Of Bribery

The Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN), a democratic pressure group, alleged that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, was given a plot of land in a choice area by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, which is intended to ensure that the commission does not recognise the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

OWN, in a statement issued by its media coordinator, Aisha Bello, further alleged that Prof. Amupitan secretly visited the FCT minister one night in December 2025.

“It is alleged that during this meeting, he received directives to frustrate the Turaki-led NWC and was subsequently allocated a prime plot of land in the sprawling Asokoro District of Abuja, with a promise that the property would be developed for him,” Bello said in the state.

She called on the INEC Chairman to come clean with the allegation, claiming that the plan is to foist a Wike-backed National Caretaker Committee on the party, which she added, is a violation of the PDP Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This alleged deal is reported to be the motive behind the INEC Chairman’s convening a controversial meeting of ‘PDP Stakeholders,’ where he attempted to grant legitimacy to the Wike-backed group over the Turaki-led NWC elected at the party’s National Convention in Ibadan.

“OWN Nigeria challenges the INEC Chairman to respond to the allegation that this inducement is the catalyst for the commission’s scandalous actions against the PDP—specifically, the attempt to force non-members (who have been expelled by the party) to operate as a ‘National Caretaker Working Committee,’ an organ that does not exist within the PDP Constitution.

“This action by INEC under Amupitan is clearly aimed at furthering the plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a one-party state in our country by exacerbating internal divisions within the PDP and weakening Nigeria’s main opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the group said.

It accused the FCT minister of using land revocations and reallocations as political inducements or punishments.

“OWN Nigeria asserts that such inducements are aimed at securing INEC’s bias in favour of specific political interests, compromising the commission’s constitutional neutrality, and systematically weakening opposition forces.

“This land bribe allegation, if true, places a significant blight on the INEC Chairman and the integrity of the commission itself, requiring a serious investigation and stringent sanctions in the event of culpability,” OWN added.

It therefore demands an Independent inquiry into these allegations, and calls on the INEC Chairman to immediately make public his asset declaration form since his appointment.

And if the allegation is true, OWN is further demanding Prof. Amupitan’s resignation as INEC Chairman to safeguard what remains of public confidence in the commission’s impartiality.

“As a platform committed to defending democratic principles, transparency, and the rule of law in Nigeria, OWN Nigeria maintains that democracy cannot survive if the electoral referee is compromised by inducements.

“The sanctity of the ballot depends entirely on the integrity of the person holding the whistle,” the group stated.