PDP Crisis: Olawepo-Hashim Calls For Reconciliation

A former presidential candidate and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for immediate reconciliation and a return to the original principles of the party. His call came on the heels of the factional convention at Ibadan, Oyo State, despite a string of contradictory court orders and even a subsisting court judgement restraining the faction from holding the convention.

The PDP chieftain, who said the controversy has further exposed the widening cracks within the PDP, warned that Nigeria’s democracy is at stake if the main opposition party remains in crisis.

He reminded Nigerians of the party’s historic origins 27 years ago, describing the founding of the PDP as one of the most remarkable demonstrations of political maturity in the country’s history. He noted that the party’s formation brought together over 13 political associations, each robust enough to stand independently, united through dialogue, broad consultation, and a deep spirit of inclusion.

According to him, the founding leaders of the PDP deliberately created a platform capable of preventing military adventurism, safeguarding the unity and indivisibility of the Nigerian state, and promoting genuine federalism. He emphasised that this inclusive and consultative spirit was the reason the PDP secured almost two-third of elected positions during the December 1998 local government elections, an early success that helped stabilize Nigeria’s democratic order.

He stressed that the current path of fragmentation, court induced confusion, and exclusionary politics is a dangerous departure from the party’s foundational ideals. “Inclusion, not exclusion, is the tradition of the PDP. So, we must strive to bring all sides back to the table to save the PDP and save Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

The 2027 presidential hopeful insisted that the party’s revival depends on genuine unity and purposeful reconciliation, urging leaders to commit to a single watchword, “we must not leave anyone behind.” Noting that the Bible teaches that “to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven,” he stressed that this is not the season to expel members, it is the season to reconcile and bring new members.

He also noted that it is the season to save the PDP in order to save Nigeria’s democracy. As the PDP continues to navigate legal disputes, factional activities, and internal distrust, Olawepo-Hashim’s intervention adds pressure on party stakeholders to abandon parallel structures and return the party to a cohesive and credible opposition force, one capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic future.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State has thrown its weight behind the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; and seven other senior party leaders over alleged anti-party activities. The forum also congratulated Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) on his election as the National Chairman of the PDP.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Sakiru Sanda, and Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Akintayo, the Oyo LG chairmen forum urged Turaki to deploy his leadership to restore internal democracy and curb impunity within the party. The forum noted that the motion for expulsion, moved by a founding father of the party, Chief Bode George, and seconded by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, was long overdue and should serve as a warning to members working to undermine the party.

According to the forum, the PDP cannot continue to accommodate individuals whose actions jeopardize its unity and progress, adding that the conduct of Wike and others had fuelled internal discord and inadvertently empowered those seeking to weaken the party. “Governor Wike has acted in a parasitic manner. While he achieved much using the PDP as a springboard, he now operates as an agent of the ruling party, working to destroy the platform that made him.

Thankfully, the PDP NWC at the National Convention has applied the necessary antidote to such parasitic elements,” the statement read in part. The chairmen described the expulsions as a welcome development and a crucial step toward restoring cohesion, strengthening discipline, and positioning the PDP for future electoral victories.

“We call on the new National Chairman to hit the ground running and avoid distractors like Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, and their cohorts, who have consistently acted as a spanner in the wheel of the party, dragging it through needless crises aimed at keeping the non-performing Bola Tinubu-led administration in power,” the forum added.