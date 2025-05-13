PDP Crisis: Okowa’s Defection to APC ‘Smart Move’–Wike

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has lauded the defection of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it’s a “smart move” showing political courage.

Speaking at a monthly media parley held yesterday in Abuja, Wike expressed surprise that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not anticipate Okowa’s departure, describing the former governor as a seasoned and strategic politician.

He said: “I’m surprised that PDP said they didn’t see it coming. I won’t call the names of the governors. “I call them. I said listen, the way things are going, I have warned you people. “You said they are governors. I have no problem. Let’s see what will happen.”

He further defended Okowa’s decision, insisting it was an honest and principled stance in contrast to others who play both sides. He said: “He said he was going to support the President. That’s the crime? But the Chairman of the Board of Trustees – the conscience of the party – adopted Alex Otti for a second tenure.

“Why are people not commenting about that? He adopted the governor under the Labour Party to go for a second term.” In Wike’s view, Okowa, who was the 2023 PDP vice presidential candidate, chose clarity over duplicity.

Wike said: “Now this man said, look, I’m not going to do that kind of pretense. I will not be here and go and support him. Smart politician.” The FCT Minister also used the opportunity to reiterate his concerns about PDP’s leadership and internal cohesion.

