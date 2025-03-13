PDP Crisis: No One Person Is Bigger Than Party – Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday said there can be no one person that is bigger than the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph recalls that the National leadership of the PDP disapproved the zonal congress conducted by a faction of the party led by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on February 22.

Governor Diri, who spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of the South-South zonal executive committee, said it is time for the PDP to sit down and fix its own internal problems.

The governor said the zone is united, saying it is the “Only zone where you have four governors of the PDP, and we have all resolved and we are together in this.

“The deputy governor of Delta is here. I have just received messages from the governors of Akwa Ibom and Rivers. So, it shows that we are together.

“And if we are together, what we will do is to also show leadership and work with the zonal committee so that our zone will be safe again for the PDP.”

He noted that people have been accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of destroying Nigeria’s democracy, but said PDP should be ready to serve as a vibrant opposition party.

The governor advised the PDP to look inwards, adding that it is very easy to point accusing fingers at people from outside, “but what is happening within us?

“For me, I want the PDP to be competitive with other political parties.

“We are indeed the oldest political party in Nigeria so we have no reason to be accusing outsiders.”

Diri advised PDP to look inwards and fix its challenges, adding, “I’m sure by the time we do that, we will be out there to be very competitive.”

