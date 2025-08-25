PDP Crisis: NEC Gets Zoning Report Monday

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday receive the report of its zoning committee at the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, amid deepening tensions over the party’s planned national convention.

The zoning committee, chaired by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, was constituted in July to share the 19 National Working Committee (NWC) offices between the North and South.

However, party sources privy to the development said the committee had recommended the retention of the existing zoning formula, under which the North and South will continue to hold their current positions.

New Telegraph reports that the NEC is expected to ratify the report at its 2 pm session on Monday, August 25.

A PDP NWC insider said, “From the report we have seen, the zoning committee upheld the current zoning formula. The South has already micro-zoned its offices to the geopolitical zones, while the North will finalise its own arrangements after the NEC.”

At the PDP South stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos last Thursday, southern leaders allocated the Deputy National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary to the South-South, the National Secretary and National Auditor to the South-West, and the Deputy National Secretary and Financial Secretary to the South-East.

With Governor Seyi Makinde’s influence, the National Secretary was micro-zoned to Oyo, while Akwa Ibom got the Publicity Secretary slot.

The tenure of the acting NWC led by Ambassador Umar Damagum will lapse in December.

To forestall further cracks, the party’s 101st NEC had in July approved November 15–16 as the date for the National Elective Convention, to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, will chair the National Convention Committee, with Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as vice chairman and Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah, as secretary.

However, the zoning and convention arrangements have not been without controversy. Former Rivers Governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that ignoring the outcome of the South-South Congress in Calabar could trigger fresh crises.

“Before you talk about the convention, resolve the matter. If the matter is not resolved, there will be a crisis,” Wike said in a television interview on August 4.

Some southern leaders loyal to Wike, led by House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, also rejected the Lagos micro-zoning meeting.

Despite the discord, PDP youth leaders from the 36 states and the FCT on Sunday declared total support for the NEC’s decisions on zoning and the Ibadan convention.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Forum of PDP Youth Leaders, chaired by Gombe State Youth Leader, Jamilu Kalshingi, said they stood firmly with the party leadership.

“We are solidly with the leaders of our party as it concerns the coming convention and zoning of party offices. We support the zoning committee, we support the convention dates, and we assure Nigerians that nothing will stop it from holding,” Kalshingi said.

The forum dismissed Wike’s position, insisting the party’s organs had already spoken.

“The FCT Minister is just a member of the party, like any other member. The NEC and NWC have made a decision, and nothing will change that,” Kalshingi declared.

In a communiqué jointly signed by Kalshingi and the forum’s secretary, Boniface Brown, the youth leaders urged aggrieved members to remain in the party, stressing that the PDP remained a viable opposition capable of rescuing Nigeria from hardship under the All Progressives Congress.

They also commended Damagum’s NWC, the BoT led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, and the PDP Governors’ Forum chaired by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, saying their leadership had “strengthened unity and laid a solid foundation for the party’s future.”

As the NEC meets today, party leaders hope the adoption of the zoning report will steady the PDP ahead of its November convention, even as internal tensions persist.