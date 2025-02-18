PDP Crisis: My Suspension’ll Be Resolved Amicably, Says Turner

Share

The acting Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South South Zone, George Turnah, has assured that his recent alleged suspension from the PDP by the State Working Committee in Bayelsa will be resolved soon.

In a statement yesterday by Turnah titled: ‘My alleged suspension by the Bayelsa State Working Committee is of no consequences. Disagreement, a family affair to be resolved Soon’, he stated that he was not aware of his offences.

The statement reads: “Given that I do not have the details of the alleged suspension or particulars of the alleged offences, it will be difficult to make a defence in the circumstances.

“However, it is important to state that the seeming disagreement in the State Chapter of the Party is a family affair, which will be resolved in no distant time.

“I therefore urge the party faithful particularly supporters to remain unperturbed as the party is well equipped with mechanisms to whether the storm.” The statement stated.

