New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PDP Crisis: My…

PDP Crisis: My Suspension’ll Be Resolved Amicably, Says Turner

The acting Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South South Zone, George Turnah, has assured that his recent alleged suspension from the PDP by the State Working Committee in Bayelsa will be resolved soon.

In a statement yesterday by Turnah titled: ‘My alleged suspension by the Bayelsa State Working Committee is of no consequences. Disagreement, a family affair to be resolved Soon’, he stated that he was not aware of his offences.

The statement reads: “Given that I do not have the details of the alleged suspension or particulars of the alleged offences, it will be difficult to make a defence in the circumstances.

“However, it is important to state that the seeming disagreement in the State Chapter of the Party is a family affair, which will be resolved in no distant time.

“I therefore urge the party faithful particularly supporters to remain unperturbed as the party is well equipped with mechanisms to whether the storm.” The statement stated.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NDDC Assures On Greater Impact In Niger Delta
Read Next

Kaduna: Mob Sets Newly-Wed NDLEA Officer Ablaze As Suspect’s Vehicle Kills At Least 3 In Chase
Share
Copy Link
×