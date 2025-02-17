PDP Crisis: My Suspension Will Be Resolved Amicably – George Turner

Share

Barrister George Turnah, the acting Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-South Zone, has assured that his recent alleged suspension from the PDP by the State Working Committee in Bayelsa will be resolved soon.

In a statement on Monday by George Turnah titled ” My alleged suspension by the Bayelsa State Working Committee is of no Consequences. Disagreement, a family affair to be resolved Soon” he stated that he was not aware of his offences.

The statement reads: “Given that I do not have the details of the alleged suspension or particulars of the alleged offences, it will be difficult to make a defence in the circumstances.

“However, it is important to state that the seeming disagreement in the State Chapter of the Party is a family affair, which will be resolved in no distant time.

“I therefore urge the party faithful particularly supporters to remain unperturbed as the party is well equipped with mechanisms to weather the storm.” The statement stated.

In a related development, the chairman and the entire executives of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward Nine Ogbia Council Area of Bayelsa,

have rejected the suspension of George Turnah describing the action as illegal.

Briefing Journalists in Ogbia town on Monday, the PDP Ward Nine Chairman, Ederi Progress faulted the process of George Turnah’s suspension.

He added that the provision of the party constitution guidelines that deals on the suspension of party members was not followed

He emphasized that it is only the Ward executive that is empowered by the Constitution to suspend any earing official of the party.

The ward secretary, Comrade Odo ThankGod who supervised the endorsement of the chairman’s position through the official signing of the Ogbia Ward Nine executive document also rejected the suspension.

He called on the National Working Committee of the party to investigate George Turnah’s suspension.

Other executives who rejected George Turnah’s suspension include, Samuel Dokiye Ogbe, Vice Charmain, Abali Arumobhel assistant secretary, Awodumapu Amakupo, assistant Treasurer, Edom Kotai Enator, Legal Advisor and eleven others.

